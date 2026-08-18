Supplemental Training
This is a club-neutral program designed for players who are serious about improving, no matter
where they play. Whether you’re in a local club, school team, or academy, this is your
opportunity to add an extra professional-level session to your week.
Our sessions are led by professional coaching staff and first-team players, bringing the
standards, expectations, and environment of the pro game directly to you.
Every session is built with purpose:
- Game-realistic decision making
- Technical precision under pressure
- Speed of play and execution
- Confidence in key moments
- Small sided games
This isn’t just extra training, it’s intentional development.
Private Training
Private Training offers a more individualized development experience for players who want focused coaching and targeted improvement.
Sessions can be conducted one on one or in small groups of up to four players. Training is designed around the needs of each player and focuses on technical quality, confidence, and game related habits.
Areas of focus may include:
- First touch and ball control
- Dribbling and attacking moves
- Passing and receiving
- Finishing and ball striking
- Movement off the ball
- Position specific development
Training Options
- Individual Training: One player per session
- Small Group Training: Two to four players per session