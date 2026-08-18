Supplemental Training

This is a club-neutral program designed for players who are serious about improving, no matter

where they play. Whether you’re in a local club, school team, or academy, this is your

opportunity to add an extra professional-level session to your week.

Our sessions are led by professional coaching staff and first-team players, bringing the

standards, expectations, and environment of the pro game directly to you.

Every session is built with purpose:

Game-realistic decision making

Technical precision under pressure

Speed of play and execution

Confidence in key moments

Small sided games

This isn’t just extra training, it’s intentional development.

Private Training

Private Training offers a more individualized development experience for players who want focused coaching and targeted improvement.

Sessions can be conducted one on one or in small groups of up to four players. Training is designed around the needs of each player and focuses on technical quality, confidence, and game related habits.

Areas of focus may include:

First touch and ball control

Dribbling and attacking moves

Passing and receiving

Finishing and ball striking

Movement off the ball

Position specific development

Training Options