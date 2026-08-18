HOSPITALITY AREAS

Make match day more than just 90 minutes. Sarasota Paradise hospitality experiences put you closer to the action with premium seating, exclusive spaces, food and beverage options, and dedicated service throughout the match, Whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating with friend and family. or planning a group outing, our hospitality areas offer a more elevated way to experience Paradise.

Hospitality Options

Premium Suite Private, roped-off space exclusively for your group

Dedicated attendant providing in-seat service Field Side Club All-inclusive food and beverage experience (including alcohol)

Premium field-level seating just steps from the action

Air conditioned club with comfortable indoor seating

Buffet-style catering with elevated menu options

Exclusive pre-match experience featuring remarks from our Head Coach Premium Tables Reserved table seating for groups of four

Prime location along the field-level fence line

Dedicated attendant service throughout the match Nicholas & Associates Club Priority access to the bar with minimal wait times

Complimentary soda, water, and alcoholic beverages

Exclusive club access for an elevated match day experience

Elevate Your Match day Experience

Looking to experience Sarasota Paradise in a more premium way? Explore our hospitality options and find the space that best fits your group, whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for an upgraded matchday. Email tickets@sarasotaparadise.us, call 941-207-5873, or click here to connect with our team and learn more about available hospitality experiences.