HOSPITALITY AREAS
Make match day more than just 90 minutes. Sarasota Paradise hospitality experiences put you closer to the action with premium seating, exclusive spaces, food and beverage options, and dedicated service throughout the match, Whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating with friend and family. or planning a group outing, our hospitality areas offer a more elevated way to experience Paradise.
Hospitality Options
Premium Suite
- Private, roped-off space exclusively for your group
- Dedicated attendant providing in-seat service
Field Side Club
- All-inclusive food and beverage experience (including alcohol)
- Premium field-level seating just steps from the action
- Air conditioned club with comfortable indoor seating
- Buffet-style catering with elevated menu options
- Exclusive pre-match experience featuring remarks from our Head Coach
Premium Tables
- Reserved table seating for groups of four
- Prime location along the field-level fence line
- Dedicated attendant service throughout the match
Nicholas & Associates Club
- Priority access to the bar with minimal wait times
- Complimentary soda, water, and alcoholic beverages
- Exclusive club access for an elevated match day experience
Elevate Your Match day Experience
Looking to experience Sarasota Paradise in a more premium way? Explore our hospitality options and find the space that best fits your group, whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for an upgraded matchday. Email tickets@sarasotaparadise.us, call 941-207-5873, or click here to connect with our team and learn more about available hospitality experiences.