Welcome to Sarasota Paradise, Sarasota’s first professional sports team. Built by the community, for the community, we’re here to creating something that Sarasota can call its own. Bringing people together through professional soccer, developing pathways for local talent, and building pride both on and off the field.
Mission
To deliver an unforgettable professional soccer experience, develop pathways for local talent, and make a lasting impact throughout the Sarasota community.
Vision
To become a centerpice of Sarasota by uniting our community, inspiring local pride, and building a club that represents Sarasota on and off the field
About Us
Sarasota Paradise was founded with a vision to bring professional soccer to Sarasota and build a club that reflects the identity of the community it represents. From the beginning, the goal has been bigger than what happens on the field—creating a lasting sports organization that gives Sarasota something of its own to rally around.
As Sarasota’s first professional sports team, Paradise is focused on delivering a high-quality matchday experience while building meaningful connections throughout the region. The club is committed to supporting local initiatives, creating opportunities for young players, and developing pathways for talent to reach the professional level.
As Sarasota Paradise continues to grow, the mission remains centered on becoming a true centerpiece of the community. By bringing people together, inspiring local pride, and representing Sarasota on a professional stage, the club is working to build something that can have an impact for years to come.
Timeline
The Foundation Year
Sarasota Paradise was officially founded in 2022 with a simple but powerful mission: bring the beautiful game to Sarasota and give the local community a team to call its own. But from the very start, this was never just about launching a club — it was about building something with the people.
In a bold move that reflected our commitment to community-driven values, fans were invited to help shape the identity of the club by choosing the name. “Sarasota Paradise” was born from that collective vision — a name that reflects not just where we live, but how we want to play. The year was focused on laying the foundation: developing the brand, engaging the community, and preparing for our first season in USL League Two.
The Inaugural Season
In 2023, Sarasota Paradise took the field for the first time in USL League Two competition. It was a season full of firsts — from our inaugural match to our first home win — and while the on-field results were modest, the club made its mark with passionate crowds, player development, and a growing supporter base.
One of the biggest milestones of the season came off the field: Paradise midfielder Hosei Kijima was selected 17th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by St. Louis City SC. He would later go on to join DC United, becoming the first Sarasota Paradise player to make the leap to Major League Soccer. His success story helped affirm our role in the player development pipeline and showed just how quickly a dream can become a reality.
A Championship Year
2024 marked a major leap forward for the club. After a season of building, Sarasota Paradise returned stronger, faster, and more connected on the pitch. The result: a division championship and our first-ever qualification for the USL League Two playoffs.
Spearheading the attack was forward Seth Mahlmeister, who finished the season as both the team’s and division’s top scorer with 10 goals. Every game brought bigger crowds, more energy, and a sense that Paradise was on the cusp of something greater. This was the year Sarasota proved it could compete — and win — at a high level.
A Historic Season
The team posted a dominant regular-season record of 9-1-2, including the most lopsided win in club history — a 16-0 victory over Miami AC. For the second straight year, Sarasota qualified for the playoffs and, for the first time, hosted the opening round. The club secured its first playoff win with a 2-0 victory over Sporting Jax, before narrowly falling to Fort Lauderdale United in a 2-1 loss marked by controversy.
U.S Open Cup Debut
In March, Sarasota Paradise qualified for the U.S. Open Cup for the first time. The club hosted FC Naples at home in front of a record crowd of 2,248 fans. Despite a hard-fought 2-1 loss, the event signaled a new era of relevance and legitimacy in the American soccer landscape.
A New Home
In 2025, the club moved into its new soccer-specific venue at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. The venue brought the game closer to fans, offering an improved experience and a fitting stage for a team with rising ambitions.
Going Pro
In February 2025, the club announced that Sarasota Paradise would be joining USL League One in 2026. The announcement marked the transition from pre-professional to professional status, with preparations now underway for kickoff in March 2026. From grassroots beginnings to professional ambitions, the journey continues.
Ownership
Marco Assis – Principal Team Owner
Marco Assis serves as the principal team owner of Sarasota Paradise. He is also the CEO of Propio Language Services, one of the nation’s fastest-growing language services companies. His business acumen and belief in soccer’s community impact have helped guide the club’s strategic growth and future transition to the professional ranks.