Sarasota Paradise was founded with a vision to bring professional soccer to Sarasota and build a club that reflects the identity of the community it represents. From the beginning, the goal has been bigger than what happens on the field—creating a lasting sports organization that gives Sarasota something of its own to rally around.

As Sarasota’s first professional sports team, Paradise is focused on delivering a high-quality matchday experience while building meaningful connections throughout the region. The club is committed to supporting local initiatives, creating opportunities for young players, and developing pathways for talent to reach the professional level.

As Sarasota Paradise continues to grow, the mission remains centered on becoming a true centerpiece of the community. By bringing people together, inspiring local pride, and representing Sarasota on a professional stage, the club is working to build something that can have an impact for years to come.