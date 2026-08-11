BRING YOUR GROUP. EXPERIENCE PARADISE TOGETHER. PLAN YOUR MATCHDAY

Whether you’re bringing a team, school, company, organization, or a group of friends, group outings make matchday even better. Bring 10+ people and enjoy special savings, added recognition, and opportunities to make your group’s visit to Paradise feel like more than just a night at the game.

Group Benefits

Exclusive Pricing Save up to 44% off walk-up pricing. Flexible Experience Choose from a variety of group matchday experiences. Group Recognition Receive a PA shoutout for your group during the match. Premium Options Upgrade your outing with select premium seating options.

Group Experiences

Take your group beyond the stands with matchday experiences designed to get you closer to the action. From pregame access to on-field moments, each experience gives your group a unique way to be part of Paradise.

Bench Warmers Get closer to the action than ever before! Before kickoff, youth participants watch both teams warm up from the best view in the house. Ideal for kids up to 18 years old. Ball Kids Step onto the field and be part of the game day experience! Fans ages 10 and up can serve as official Ball Kids, retrieving game balls and helping keep the action moving throughout the game. Player Walkouts Twenty-two members of your group will walk out alongside the starting players and remain on the field for the national anthem. Designed for kids ages 5–12.

Fan Tunnel Fire up the team before kickoff! Form a tunnel and cheer the players on as they make their way from the locker room to the field. Perfect for participants up to 18 years old. Halftime Group Photo Gather your group for a special on-field photo at halftime — a perfect keepsake from your day in Paradise.

Premium Options

Premium Suite This premium hospitality experience puts your group right next to the action in the SW corner of the stadium.

A private, roped-off space exclusively for your group.

A dedicated suite attendant to bring food and drink right to your seat so you don’s miss any action.

Ability to add-on and customizable food and beverage options for your group.

Field Side Club Enjoy premium cushioned seats on the pitch, just steps away from the action.

Access to our air conditioned field side club comfortable indoor seating.

All-inclusive food and drinks (including alcohol).

Exclusive pre-match experience, including a pre-game speech from our head coach.

Nicholas & Associates Club Enjoy easy access to a dedicated bar area.

Complimentary beer, wine, soda, and water.

An elevated atmosphere just steps right next to the field

Exclusive club access before and during the match

Northeast Group Tent Private access to our group tent with easy access to a bar.

A private, roped-off space exclusively for your group.

Comes with two complimentary drink tickets per guest.

Enjoy a stadium-style buffet with fan favorite concession style food.

Plan Your Group Outing Now!

Interested in coming out to a Sarasota Paradise game with your group? Contact our team to explore different options that align with your need. Email tickets@sarasotaparadise.us, call 941-207-5873, or click here to let us know about your group and one our team members will reach out! Let’s build something great together!